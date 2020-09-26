AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,591,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919,144 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 3.18% of Assertio Therapeutics worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Assertio Therapeutics by 68.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 329,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 134,228 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Assertio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assertio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assertio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $754,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASRT shares. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Assertio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

