AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 265.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,533 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,612 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BOK Financial worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 65.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 40.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $50,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average is $52.21. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $88.28.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). BOK Financial had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $510.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

