AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $2.19 Million in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $941,521,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $124,952,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $86,228,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $65,846,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $40,635,000. Institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.74. DISH Network Corp has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.90%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,500 shares of company stock worth $8,578,580. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DISH. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on DISH Network from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

