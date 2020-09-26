AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,549 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp grew its position in Ball by 8,261.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,064 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 46.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,487,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,532,000 after buying an additional 1,098,470 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 171.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,603,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,661,000 after buying an additional 1,011,956 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 250.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,828,000 after buying an additional 1,006,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ball by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,318,000 after acquiring an additional 475,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.09.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLL stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.90. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $85.68. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

