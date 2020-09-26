AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 234,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of ChampionX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.09.

CHX stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. ChampionX Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.39.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The business had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

