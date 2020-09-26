AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 200.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,923 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cloudera worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.03. Cloudera Inc has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,074,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,292.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLDR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

