AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,312 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Five Prime Therapeutics worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPRX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FPRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $164.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 579.41% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Prime Therapeutics Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

