AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 252,778 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBNY. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.83.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $84.00 on Friday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

