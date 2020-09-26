AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 57,659 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 892,866.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,919,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after buying an additional 1,919,662 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 870.4% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,889,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 270.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 895,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 39.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,830,000 after purchasing an additional 856,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the second quarter worth about $6,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. Telefonica Brasil SA has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.49%.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Telefonica Brasil from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

