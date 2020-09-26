AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,677 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at $209,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHCG. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.63.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $202.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $214.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.78 and a 200 day moving average of $165.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,245,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

