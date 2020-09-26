AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 20,297 Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,297 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Installed Building Products worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 61.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

In related news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 634,144 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBP. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.31.

Shares of IBP opened at $95.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.28. Installed Building Products Inc has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.