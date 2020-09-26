AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,255 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GBT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Roth Capital started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

In other news, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $170,847.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $87.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average is $64.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.17.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.