AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 4,441 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

HASI opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.68. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $43.78.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.