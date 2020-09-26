AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 321,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Consolidated Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 395.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $5.61 on Friday. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $409.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $325.18 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 1.80%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

