AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RETA. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.22.

RETA opened at $93.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.38. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $257.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

