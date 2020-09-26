ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BofA Securities raised ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE MT opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

