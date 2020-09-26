Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti Sells 19,335 Shares

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 19,335 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $775,526.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ARES opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. Ares Management Corp has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.66, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $326.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 5.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 112.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

