ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Up 0.1%

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) shares shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.89 and last traded at $60.12. 589,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 531,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.07.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARKG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,883,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.