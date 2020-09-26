ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) COO Alexander Merk Purchases 2,080 Shares of Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) COO Alexander Merk acquired 2,080 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,368.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,270 shares in the company, valued at $672,829.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alexander Merk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Alexander Merk acquired 1,270 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,117.80.

NYSE ASA opened at $20.80 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASA. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 963.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 373,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 338,798 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1,524.6% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 357,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 335,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,208,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after buying an additional 110,851 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 95,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments.

