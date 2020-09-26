Asian Mineral Resources (CVE:ASN) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Asian Mineral Resources Limited (CVE:ASN) traded up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.30. 131,643 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 46,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a market cap of $4.42 million and a PE ratio of -8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.26.

Asian Mineral Resources Company Profile (CVE:ASN)

Asian Mineral Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in Vietnam. It also extracts and processes nickel mineral deposits. The company produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Ban Phuc nickel mine located to the west of Hanoi in Son La province, northwestern Vietnam.

