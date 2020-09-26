Asset Dedication LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,480 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.2% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 179,740 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,347,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 205,697 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,402,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 272,618 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $207.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,572.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.79 and its 200-day moving average is $189.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.