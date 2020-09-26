Atria Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,011,000 after buying an additional 1,127,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,867,000 after buying an additional 154,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,771,000 after buying an additional 44,779 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 32.6% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,662,000 after buying an additional 528,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,857,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,929,000 after buying an additional 48,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total transaction of $3,386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,499,299.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,200 shares of company stock worth $7,033,353. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCO stock opened at $280.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

