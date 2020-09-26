Atria Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 25,440 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 8,022.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Crown by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 1,421.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of Crown stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CCK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.