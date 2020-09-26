Atria Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 49,254 TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF (NYSEARCA:TTTN)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF (NYSEARCA:TTTN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. Atria Investments LLC owned 10.85% of TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,777,000.

Get TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TTTN opened at $39.28 on Friday. TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF (NYSEARCA:TTTN).

Receive News & Ratings for TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.