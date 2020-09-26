Atria Investments LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

