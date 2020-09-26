Atria Investments LLC Buys 1,994 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Trane were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $44,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Trane in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Trane stock opened at $118.91 on Friday. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

