Atria Investments LLC Buys 349 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 72,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,971,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total value of $117,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total value of $4,643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,589 shares of company stock valued at $30,041,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $444.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $487.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.79.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

