Atria Investments LLC Buys New Shares in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 24.0% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,894,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,946,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,853,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,792,000 after buying an additional 280,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,784,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,218,000 after buying an additional 383,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,256,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,137,000 after buying an additional 1,263,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,194,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,039,000 after buying an additional 100,061 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

NYSE:BTI opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

