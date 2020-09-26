Atria Investments LLC Buys Shares of 10,050 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 2.4% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 2.6% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Cummins by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $208.63 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.33.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

