Atria Investments LLC Buys Shares of 10,050 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.6% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI opened at $208.63 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.33.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.