Atria Investments LLC Buys Shares of 12,493 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,528 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Morningstar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,587,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Morningstar by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 791,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,974,000 after acquiring an additional 77,554 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at about $91,187,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 310,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock opened at $156.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.42 and its 200 day moving average is $145.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $102.59 and a one year high of $178.57.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $327.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total value of $1,100,833.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,092,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,633,679.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 21,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,032,472.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,126,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,283,415.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,563 shares of company stock worth $26,813,883. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MORN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

