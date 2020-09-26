Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,505,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,193 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,080,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,341,000 after purchasing an additional 239,934 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,307,000 after purchasing an additional 645,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,020,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,797,000 after purchasing an additional 150,120 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

In other news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $416,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $11,656,566.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,721,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,434 shares of company stock valued at $31,757,251 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $130.40 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $144.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.