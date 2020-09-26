Atria Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,096 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Shares of AMAT opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.