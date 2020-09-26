Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,693 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,576 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,762 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,847 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $111.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $131,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,078 shares of company stock worth $1,987,070. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

