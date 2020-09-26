Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,693 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,233 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3,073.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 845 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $131,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $509,153.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,839 shares in the company, valued at $945,861.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,078 shares of company stock worth $1,987,070. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $111.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

