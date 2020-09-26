Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 144,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 20,380 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $31.78.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.