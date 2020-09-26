Atria Investments LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,025 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Reliant Wealth Planning bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $11,747,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.90.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.