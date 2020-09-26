Atria Investments LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 169.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 26.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. BidaskClub downgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.39.

Shares of BIIB opened at $273.28 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $219.70 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.80 and its 200 day moving average is $290.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 35.38 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

