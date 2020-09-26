Atria Investments LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $20.49 on Friday. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

