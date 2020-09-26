Atria Investments LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. AlphaValue upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

