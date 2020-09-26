Atria Investments LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,526,165,000 after purchasing an additional 216,960 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,755,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $952,357,000 after buying an additional 76,588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after buying an additional 490,263 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,011,000 after buying an additional 835,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,458,000 after buying an additional 408,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $309.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.52.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $300.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $312.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.93 and its 200-day moving average is $253.61.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.7065 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.69%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

