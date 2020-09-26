Atria Investments LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 45.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDX stock opened at $224.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.22 and a 200-day moving average of $246.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

