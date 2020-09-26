Atria Investments LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 179.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,060 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,854,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,403,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,470,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,307,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,560,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

