Atria Investments LLC Increases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 454.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 236,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after acquiring an additional 194,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 427.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,731,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $1,157,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $7,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total value of $1,205,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,080.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total value of $4,643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,589 shares of company stock worth $30,041,208. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. Guggenheim boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.79.

ORLY opened at $444.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $465.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.31. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.