Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.71 Million in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1,499.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 715.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $34.50 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

