Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 12,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CNI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $106.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.18. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $109.11.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.