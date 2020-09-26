Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 15,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.32.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

