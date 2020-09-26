Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,824 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1,513.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $184.89 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $179,632.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,470,064.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 871 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total value of $159,514.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,045.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,635 shares of company stock valued at $17,891,544 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.59.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

