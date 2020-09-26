Atria Investments LLC Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,096 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,359,392,000 after buying an additional 3,925,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,086,307,000 after buying an additional 108,372 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $748,792,000 after buying an additional 1,262,742 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,320,000 after buying an additional 47,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,868,000 after purchasing an additional 123,740 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $58.23 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

