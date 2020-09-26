Atria Investments LLC Lowers Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.15.

Shares of ATO opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.76 and a 200 day moving average of $100.19.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

